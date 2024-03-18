Stanislaus National Forest Announces Community Town Hall Series

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Stanislaus National Forest Leadership is set to kick off its community engagement efforts with the first town hall of the season on Wednesday, April 3, at the Jamestown Community Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Forest officials will provide updates on various initiatives and projects, including the SERAL project and the Wildfire Crisis Strategy Landscape, and will be available to address questions from the public. The town hall marks the beginning of a series of quarterly meetings planned across the forest’s different ranger districts, aiming to foster communication and transparency between the forest leadership and the local community.

“Transparency and community engagement are fundamental to our mission,” stated Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor, Jason Kuiken. “These town hall meetings provide an opportunity for us to share important updates and for community members to voice their concerns and inquiries.”

The event will feature presentations by Forest Leadership during the first hour, followed by a dedicated hour for question and answer sessions. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to explore the forest’s traveling interpretative table showcasing skins and skulls. For further information, interested parties can reach out to Forest Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Cossel at Benjamin.cossel@usda.gov or call 209.288.6261.