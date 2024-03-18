Clear
Sonora City Council Meeting Canceled

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Since not enough members can attend, tonight’s Sonora City Council meeting is canceled.

Two of the five council members had planned to be out, and now a third council member is sick, so the government body could not reach a quorum (three members needed to hold a meeting).

We reported earlier that the council was scheduled today to approve the plans for the Sonora Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert Series and to declare this month as “Red Cross Month.” Those items will have to wait until a future meeting.

The city reports that the next council meeting will be Monday, April 1, at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.

