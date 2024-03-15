Sonora To Vote On Summer Concerts, Red Cross Month

Coffill Park Sign, downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will meet on Monday to discuss several items.

City leaders will vote on allowing the Sonora Chamber of Commerce to again put on its Summer Concert Series at Coffill Park as part of upcoming Second Saturday Art Nights. The chamber is also requesting permission to again sell beer and wine as part of the series.

The concerts, which the Chamber notes have become a staple in the community, would be held on June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, and October 12. The application notes that the concerts typically draw about 100 people.

In addition, there will be a presentation, and vote, on proclaiming March as Red Cross Month in the city.

There will also be an introduction of Stacy Enos-Del Razo as the new Finance Assistant/Deputy City Clerk.

The meeting starts Monday at 5 pm at City Hall.