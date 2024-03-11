TuCare Annual Dinner Packs Sonora Elks Lodge

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil speaks at TuCare dinner View Photos

Sonora, CA — The 33rd Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and the Environment (TuCARE) dinner was held Saturday night at the Sonora Elks Lodge.

It was a full house. California Senator Marie Alvarado Gil, a Democrat, delivered the keynote address. She said it was her first time attending, adding, “It is exciting for me to be here because these are my constituents that essentially cultivate the resources of our community and help to shape policy in Sacramento. I think TuCare has been essential in advocating for the true people of Senate District Four.”

Some of the topics Alvardo-Gil spoke about was helping to secure $42 million for CAL Fire projects and the need for reforms related to fire insurance.

Alvarado-Gil’s speech followed Mike Albrecht, the President of the American Loggers Council. He talked about legislation he is concerned about at the federal level and efforts to educate lawmakers. One bill he is watching closely is the “Range of Light National Monument Act” which would lead to notably less logging on federal lands in the Sierra Nevada, if approved. He also spoke about a national event that will be held in Tuolumne County in October and will attract 300 to 400 loggers to a conference at the new Chicken Ranch Casino Resort.

The theme of this year’s TuCare dinner was “Working Together to Make California Golden.”

The evening also included a live and silent auction, along with a buffet dinner.