Jamestown Man Sentenced To Nearly 16 Years In Prison

Sonora, CA – A Jamestown man has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison related to two assault incidents, one involving a K9 officer.

Eugene Colis, of Jamestown, has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in state prison for assaulting several peace officers. The charges stem from two incidents that occurred in Sonora about a month apart while Colis was on post-community supervision release following his last state prison incarceration.

On July 12, 2023, an officer from the Sonora Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. Colis was riding with an improperly mounted license plate and no taillight. He attempted to start the motorcycle and flee the scene, but the officer grabbed his arm to stop him. Colis responded by punching the officer in the face and then fleeing the scene. Then, on August 16, 2023, Colis was spotted on Stockton Street, near Bradford Street. When the deputy tried to approach Colis, he responded by smashing the patrol vehicle’s windshield with his backpack and running into a local business, where he attacked K-9 Ridge, hitting him four times in the head with a motorcycle helmet. He also used the helmet to strike two Sonora Police officers and attempted to strike two more, as earlier detailed here.

Additionally, Colis has 13 prior felony convictions for which he had previously been sentenced to state prison seven separate times. His current conviction for assault with a deadly weapon qualifies as a strike offense under California’s Three Strikes Law if he is convicted of any further felonies in the future. Under current California law, that conviction only qualifies as a serious felony, meaning he is still subject to early consideration for parole under Proposition 57.