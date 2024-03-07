Road Treatment Project Planned Throughout Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — There will be periodic traffic delays on several roads in Calaveras County starting this week and continuing through early April.

It is because of a high friction surface treatment project where aggregate materials are being placed on the top of the roadway surface, designed to make it safer and expand the lifespan.

Crews will be doing work on Burson Road, Copper Cove Drive, Double Springs Road, Jenny Lind Road, Milton Road, Mountain Ranch Road, Murphys Grade Round, Parrotts Ferry Road, Rail Road Flat Road, Ridge Road, Sheep Ranch Road and Winton Road.

Crews will be in the area between the hours of 7am-5pm, on weekdays. Travelers and pedestrians are urged to use caution when crews are in the area.