Health Officials Remind Of Carbon Monoxide Dangers

San Andreas, CA — As the Mother braces for wicked winter weather, there is a chance for major power outages, and that means many will rely on generators and other forms of heat.

That is why Calaveras County Public Health (CCPH) officials want to remind the public about the dangers of carbon monoxide, or CO. It is an odorless gas produced when fuels like gasoline, natural gas, propane, and kerosene are not burned completely. It is primarily produced by automobile exhaust but can also be found in gas engines, stoves, and furnaces. County health officials caution that improperly adjusted appliances and poorly ventilated areas can lead to dangerous CO buildup in the blood, replacing oxygen and potentially causing asphyxiation.

Statistics show that CO deaths are most common during the cold winter months, with the highest fatality rate among those aged 65 and older. Most are on a fixed income, causing some people to attempt to use cost-effective ways to heat their homes.

“Alternative sources of fuel or electricity for heating, cooling, or cooking can cause carbon monoxide (CO) to build up in a home, garage, or camper and poison people and animals inside. As a result, it’s critical to understand how to stay warm during colder months and power outages,” according to county health officials.

