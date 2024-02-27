Sheriff Pooley Receives Grand Sendoff

Sheriff Bill Pooley Retirement resolution View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors, along with state and federal leaders, heaped heavy praise on sheriff Bill Pooley, who is retiring at the end of the month following a 34-year law enforcement career.

The board approved a resolution at today’s meeting thanking Pooley for his commitment to the community.

CAO Tracie Riggs noted that Pooley was a leader on the Rim Fire response, helped to notably increase pay for deputies, brought stability to the department, led the opening of the new jail, is a member of the county’s executive team, led an effort to address homelessness in Jamestown, and has a great love for his family and the community.

The supervisors all gave praise for Pooley’s time in office.

Kathleen Haff stated, “You have been unmatched, and your professionalism has been unparalleled.”

Supervisor Ryan Campbell said Pooley brought a “calm confidence” and has taken the department into a new era with things like computers in squad cars and body cameras.

Pooley also received similar documents at the meeting from field representatives of US Congressman Tom McClintock, US Senator Laphonza Butler, Assemblyman Jim Patterson, and California Senator Marie Alvarado Gil.

Some of the other speakers included former county supervisors Karl Rodefer and Randy Hanvelt, and Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dierske.

The board room was filled during the presentation and Pooley was joined by his wife, two children, and two grandchildren.

Pooley concluded by thanking everyone who came out, along with his staff, and family members.

He stated, “The last 11 years serving this community have been fantastic. I don’t think I would ever want to be a sheriff anywhere else. This community is so supportive of law enforcement. It has been amazing.”

Pooley then started to thank his family, and was very emotional, and the speech ended with a standing ovation.

Pooley has recommended that Captain David Vasquez be his successor, and the board of supervisors will take up that matter at the first meeting in March.