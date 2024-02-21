Construction Underway On Sonora Tesla Supercharger Station

Tesla Supercharging Station Construction View Photo

Sonora, CA — Electric car maker Tesla is building a charging station in downtown Sonora.

It will be in the Downtown Plaza Shopping Center on Stockton Street, which Lower SaveMart anchors.

Tesla reports it will be the second Supercharger station in the county, as there are already seven superchargers installed at the county-owned parking lot at 11875 Ponderosa Lane in Groveland. In neighboring counties, there are superchargers at the Copperopolis Town Square and in Jackson.

The project team includes Tesla, along with the property owner, the Dwares Group, out of San Francisco.

Asked for comment, Sonora Community Development Director Tyler Summersett notes, “The City of Sonora recognizes the growing market share of electric vehicles and the importance of being able to charge as part of a trip. The central location of the Tesla chargers will hopefully encourage trips to Sonora by the traveling public who can enjoy our wonderful downtown and get a full charge at the same time.”

Eight superchargers are being installed at the site and construction is underway ahead of the spring tourism season.