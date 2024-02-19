OES Activates State Operations Center Due To Storm Projections

CA OES Image View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Late Sunday, the California Office of Emergency Services activated its State Operations Center due to the heavy storms passing through the state.

The move was at the direction of Governor Gavin Newsom. In addition, OES dispatched swift water rescue crews to multiple counties in the event of potential flooding. Storm activity is projected over several days throughout parts of California.

Newsom says, “Already this year, severe storms have proven to be deadly up and down California. Our state is taking this storm seriously and we ask all Californians to take steps to prepare.”

Californians are asked to avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm times, do not drive or walk through flooded streets, and be ready for any power outages. OES notes it is also important to have flashlights ready, a portable radio, and extra batteries. Also, have evacuation routes planned ahead of time in the event that they are needed.

