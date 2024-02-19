Monday Power Outages And Traffic Hazards

Sonora, CA — Heavy rain fell overnight, but the power outages are relatively mild in the region so far on Monday morning.

There are outages impacting just a handful of PG&E customers around Rancho Calaveras and West Point, and the largest outage is near the Highway 4 Alpine and Calaveras border where 144 customers lost power at around 4:40 am. The cause of that outage is under investigation and there is not an estimated restoration time.

More rain and high-country snow is in the forecast. A Flood Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, until late Tuesday night. A Flood Watch has also been issued for Mariposa County, the Yosemite Valley floor and the central San Joaquin Valley, through 4 AM Wednesday. The National Weather Service has also issued a more severe Flood Advisory For Tuolumne, Calaveras and Mariposa Counties, until 8 AM this morning. Click here to view the latest from the National Weather Service.

As of 6:25 am, the CHP reports that there are large boulders blocking the westbound lane of Highway 26 near Rabbits Foot Road in Calaveras County.

Near Jamestown, there is roadway flooding on Bell Mooney Road near Highway 108, impacting traffic. There is also roadway flooding on Greeley Hill Road near Priest Coulterville Road, Merced Falls Road near J-59 and Snelling Road near J-59.

School is not in session today because of the President’s Day holiday.