The Holiday Weekend Storms Continue

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 1 PM this afternoon until 4 AM Monday. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Mariposa County and the central San Joaquin Valley, from 4 PM this afternoon until 7 PM Monday.

South winds of fifteen to thirty mph are expected with possible gusts ranging from forty-five to fifty mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Please try to secure outdoor objects. Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Additionally, a Flood Watch has been issued for Mariposa County, the Yosemite Valley floor and the central San Joaquin Valley, from 4 PM this afternoon through Wednesday morning. A Flood Watch has also been issued for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from this evening until late Tuesday night.

There is the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Mudslides and rockslides are possible in steep canyons and hillsides.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Finally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, from 4 PM this afternoon until 4 AM Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 4 PM this afternoon until 10 AM Wednesday.

Heavy snow is forecast. The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight and Monday morning.

The snow levels will start out around 6,500 to 7,500 feet this evening, before lowering to around 5,000 to 6,000 feet on Monday.

Total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from one to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds will gust as high as fifty to fifty-five mph on exposed ridgetops and along the crest.

The hazardous conditions could impact holiday weekend travel with snow covered roads, reduced visibility at times, chain controls and possible road closures. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.