Final Chance To Weigh In On Tuolumne County EOP

Sonora, CA – The public will have one last chance to give feedback on Tuolumne County’s updated Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) to ensure an effective response to emergencies.

The last time the EOP was updated was in 2012, according to county Office of Emergency Services (OES) officials. It outlines the roles and responsibilities of government agencies, jurisdictional and federal partners, private-sector partners, community groups, and the public during emergencies. It is designed to be flexible and adaptable, reflecting changes in regulatory requirements, hazards, risks, resources, preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery capabilities, noted county OES officials.

After three public meetings regarding the plan’s development, the final draft is now available for public review, click here. The public is encouraged to comment before it is presented to the Board of Supervisors for final adoption on March 5.

County officials provided this list of key plan developers:

Tuolumne County OES, Sheriff, Fire, and EMS

First Responder Agencies

City of Sonora

Tribes

Key Stakeholders