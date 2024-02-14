Tree Work To Temporarily Close Calaveras County Road

Road Closed detour sign View Photo

Arnold, CA – Travelers can expect delays and a detour when tree work gets underway in Calaveras County later this week.

County public works officials report that PG&E will be performing tree removal activities at 1684 Bonanza Way in Arnold on Friday, February 16. That section of roadway will be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A designated detour route with signage is in place. Motorists can use these additional alternate routes for through traffic, which include Rawhide Drive, El Dorado Drive, and Sierra Pine Way. Drivers are asked to follow any instructions given by on-site personnel while slowing down near those works and equipment.

Any questions regarding this work and closure should be directed to Nate’s Tree Service Inc. at (209) 770-4006.