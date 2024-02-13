More Snow Anticipated Above 6,000 Feet

Yosemite park snow View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 4 AM Wednesday until 4 PM Thursday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, from 4 PM Wednesday until 4 PM Thursday.

Heavy snow is forecast.

Snow levels are expected to begin around 5,000 to 6,000 feet on Wednesday, dropping down to 4,500 to 5,500 feet overnight into Thursday.

Total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to two feet.

The heaviest snow accumulations are anticipated Wednesday evening into Thursday, with snow rates of one to two inches per hour at times.

Winds may gust as high as forty-five to fifty mph over the higher peaks. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. If you must travel, slow down and use caution. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.