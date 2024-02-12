Comment Period Opens On Long Gulch Ranch Housing Project

Long Gulch Ranch Housing Project View Photo

Groveland, CA — There is a proposal to change the zoning of an 82-acre parcel at the intersection of Ferretti Road and Clements Road in Groveland so that new housing can be constructed.

The Long Gulch Ranch project calls for the land to be broken into 13 residential lots ranging in size from 5-10 acres. Currently the land, near the Pine Mountain Lake Airport, is exclusively zoned for agricultural use.

The required Mitigated Negative Declaration environmental documents have been submitted to the county, and there is now a public comment period open through March 6. Later, the project will go to the Tuolumne County Planning Commission for review. The owner of the property is Brian Fitzgerald and the project applicant is Ron Kopf.

The site is located outside of the Groveland Community Services District (GCSD) boundary but is located within the District’s Sphere of Influence. GCSD provides water, sewer, fire, and park services. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) provides electrical service and its overhead lines cut through the site from Ferretti Road.

More information on the project can be found by clicking here.

Comments can be submitted via email to cgonzales@co.tuolumne.ca.us or regular mail to Tuolumne County Community Development Department, 2 South Green Street, Sonora, CA 95370.