Millions In Funding For Healthy Soil Program Impact Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — A state grant of $3.4 million for soil health will go to farmers and ranchers in the Central Sierra, including Tuolumne, Calaveras, and Amador counties.

The Placer, Amador, and Georgetown Divide Resource Conservation Districts are partnering with the California Department of Food and Agriculture to fund the Healthy Soils Program. It aims to enhance soil health, sequester carbon, and reduce greenhouse gases. The funding will provide free technical and financial assistance to farmers and ranchers in Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, El Dorado, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne, and Alpine counties. There was no breakdown regarding how much money each county would receive.

The program prioritizes small-scale producers and socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, with an estimated 50 on-farm projects chosen, and each of the eight counties is guaranteed one program. Also, at least 25% of the funding will support Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers (SDFRs). Further projects will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more about this program and submit an interest form for technical assistance, click here.