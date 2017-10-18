Missing Sailor’s Remains Found In Yosemite

Yosemite View at 7,200 ft., in thunderstorm, of Nevada Falls and Vernal Falls, June 6, 2015 Enlarge

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park officials say the skeletal remains of missing Navy sailor, Alexander Sevier of Jacksonville, Florida, were identified through DNA.

As we reported here after he went missing in May an extensive search was launched, he was staying at Housekeeping Camp and was observed going out on day hikes. Rangers state human bones were found at the end of August near the banks of the Merced River below Vernal Falls near the footbridge. Regarding the cause of death park spokesperson Scott Gediman shares, “The remains that were found were simply bones and from that they were not able to ascertain anything about the cause. The analysis based upon what we had just led us to the confirmation of his identity but unfortunately we weren’t able to find out any more.” Sadly he notes, “If there is any good to come of this, it at least provides some closure to the family and friends of Mr. Sevier.”

Gediman acknowledges that this case is extremely difficult because investigators simply have no idea. There were no witnesses and exactly what happened is not known and may never be known. He indicates that the high water levels in the park during the summer hampered search efforts and most likely kept the body hidden until the waters receded.

Gediman adds that the DNA results came back on Monday and Sevier’s family was notified immediately by the Navy.

