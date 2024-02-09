New GM To Take Helm of The Tuolumne City Sanitary District

Tuolumne, CA – The Tuolumne City Sanitary District has hired a new part-time general manager.

He is Jeff Cooley of Cooley Environmental Consulting and takes over the post on March 11. Cooley will replace Dave Andres of IMS Consulting, who is retiring after serving in the position since February 2016. The district’s board of directors approved the three-year contract at their regular monthly board meeting last week.

Having worked for both government agencies and private industry, Cooley brings with him over twenty-five years of experience in the water and wastewater utility field, according to district officials. Cooley spent over thirteen years with the City of Vacaville as Utilities Operations Manager.

“We’re very excited to have Jeff coming on board. His depth of experience, knowledge, and management capabilities will complement our Board’s desire to improve the community’s wastewater collection, treatment and disposal infrastructure in a cost-effective manner,” stated TCSD Board President John Feriani.

Cooley has a B.S. in Environmental Resource Management from California State University-Bakersfield and holds California Grade 4 certifications as a Wastewater Treatment Operator and a Water Treatment Operator.