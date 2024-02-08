Dog Rescued From Calaveras House Fire

Dog rescued from Wallace House Fire View Photos

Wallace, CA — Fire destroyed a home in the Wallace area of Calaveras County on Wednesday afternoon.

Flames were coming through the roof over the garage and the second story of the home when the first responders arrived on the scene, according to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department. The fire was in the Wallace Lake Estates subdivision.

The homeowners came home after firefighters arrived and alerted officials that the family dog was trapped inside. The dog was then rescued by firefighters, however, the pet suffered significant smoke inhalation. Firefighters administered oxygen and the pet is now doing well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.