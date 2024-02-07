Structure Fire On CCWD Property

Calaveras County Water District Logo View Photo

West Point, CA — Firefighters are working to extinguish a structure fire that has been located on the Calaveras County Water District water treatment plant property at 481 Smitty Lane in West Point.

Responders knocked down the flames and are working to mop up the incident. It is not immediately clear what is inside the structure. Be prepared for activity in the area. Initial responders reported that it is a 20 x 30 ft. building.