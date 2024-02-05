Power Outages Popping Up Around Mother Lode

Power Outages Around Mother Lode View Photo

Sonora, CA — The mix of rainfall and heavy wind is leaving behind downed trees and power outages across the Mother Lode.

In Tuolumne County, 610 PG&E customers lost power at around 3:40 pm in Groveland. PG&E reports that it was weather related and there is not an estimated restoration time.

The same goes for an outage in the Columbia area, where at 4:45pm, 137 customers lost electricity.

There are smaller outages in East Sonora, Twain Harte and Jamestown. The power has also been flickering in downtown Sonora at times.

In Calaveras County, 100 customers lost electricity at 5:02 pm in Valley Springs. 396 have been without electricity since 3:22 pm the Copperopolis/Lake Tulloch area.

144 customers near the Calaveras and Alpine County line still remain without power since this morning. That is the only outage with an estimated restoration time, 8:30 pm.

PG&E is also responding to outages across the Bay Area and Central Valley.

610