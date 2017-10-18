Tuolume County Adult Health Fair Continues Today

Tuolumne County Health Fair Enlarge

The Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora continues to be a busy spot as the 39th annual Tuolumne County Adult Health Fair continues through 2PM.

Kathy Amos, Tuolumne County Health Fair Coordinator, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Health information is being dispersed at an estimated 60 stations and booths spread throughout four buildings and along the outside sidewalks. Several organizations work together to put on the popular event.

There will again be a variety of screenings, including height, weight, vision, hearing and blood pressure. Flu shots will also be available. The event is free of charge but there is a $25-fee for those wishing to take part in the blood screening. The fair runs from 7 AM – 2 PM. There is also an early bird blood draw, until 7 AM, for those just wanting the blood screening.

Written by Mark Truppner.