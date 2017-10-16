TCSO Seeking Help Finding Wanted Man

Big Oak Flat, CA — Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of 38-year-old Timothy Joel Burton is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

He has warrants for his arrest related to willful cruelty to a child, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, displaying false registration and leading law enforcement on a vehicle chase.

This past Friday Burton led a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit in Big Oak Flat. He was driving a black 2000 Honda Civic and evaded capture when he drove off road. Burton is 6’0 and 180 lbs. There are some older pictures in the slideshow, but the sheriff’s office now reports that he is clean shaven and has shoulder length hair. If you see Burton you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 533-5815.

