Power Outages Impacting More Than 250 In Tuolumne County

PGE outage in Jamestown and Standard areas of Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Two Tuolumne County communities are without power, impacting more than 250 PG&E customers.

The first outage began at 1:46 p.m. in the Standard area, with 77 customers along Curtis Circle and Bev Barron Road, between Tuolumne Road and Highway 108, losing electricity. The second outage is larger, affecting 179 customers in the Jamestown area along Rawhide Road, between Omega Mine Road and Peppermint Creek Road, north of Highway 49/108.

The utility reports that on-site crews will be working to determine a cause. The current restoration time for both outages is in the four o’clock hour.