Calaveras County Fire Protection Initiative Town Hall

By Tracey Petersen
Valley Springs Town Hall on Measure A

Valley Springs, CA – As proponents begin round two in their fight to get a fire protection initiative passed in Calaveras County, they want to hear from voters.

Measure A is a 1-percent sales tax initiative to fund more adequate fire protection staffing in Calaveras County. It once again must win by a majority of votes. As reported here last summer, the Valley Springs Station was closed due to a shortage of staff. Proponents say, “The funds will enable them to increase staffing and improve response times.”

To get input from community members, a town hall will be held this Sunday, February 4th, at 2 p.m. in the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall located at 610 West Daphne Street in Valley Springs. Those attending can learn about the challenges and opportunities that face the local fire district and first responders and better understand the issues that need to be addressed, according to initiative supporters, who added, “We need your feedback and support in these very challenging times.”

