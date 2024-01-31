Mariposa Man Arrested For Shooting Into Business

Security video of Gelhaus with female trying to stop him from firing through the bar door -- MCSO photo View Photos

Mariposa, CA – A Mariposa man allegedly fired several shots into the door of a bar in Mariposa while customers were inside and is behind bars on a half-million-dollar bond facing attempted murder charges.

After drinking with friends on Sunday night, around 11 p.m. at Miners Inn, 31-year-old Quentin Gelhaus of Cathey’s Valley got into a verbal argument with bar workers. He was asked to leave. Within minutes of leaving the business, Mariposa County Sheriff’s officials say, “Gelhaus took out a gun and shot several times through the door of the bar. Several shots penetrated the door and entered into the bar that was occupied by several customers.”

One of the two women with Gelhaus attempted to stop him, as can be seen in the image box photo. After firing several shots at the bar’s door, they jumped into Gelhaus’s vehicle. They did not get far, as once the vehicle turned onto Highway 49, it crashed into an embankment. All three were injured in the collision, but no specifics were disclosed by sheriff’s officials. Once on the scene, deputies found the gun used in the shooting inside the vehicle.

Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese stated, “This had the potential of being a very bad situation. I am thankful no one was seriously injured or killed.”

Gelhaus was arrested and charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm on a person, shooting at inhabited dwellings or vehicles, defrauding the innkeeper, felon in possession of a firearm, and corporal injury (domestic violence).