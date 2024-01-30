Burning Planned Near Cedar Ridge

Cedar Ridge Burning View Photo

Sonora, CA — Ahead of rain moving into the region on Wednesday, the Stanislaus National Forest will be doing prescribed burning in the Cedar Ridge area.

Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken says, “With the recent wet weather patterns we’ve experienced, we’re looking at any and all opportunities to get good fire on the ground.”

Today (January 30), burning will be focused on Cedar Ridge Unit 305 (see map) off of Forest Road 2N26 near Mt. Elizabeth Road. In addition, there could be some burning in units 208 A and 208 O, but Unit 305 will be the priority, according to Mi-Wok Fire Ranger District Fuels Battalion Chief, Austin Bennet.

The work today will consist of pile burning and the smoke impacts are expected to be minimal, according to the Forest Service. The goal is to reduce the risk of wildfire through a combination of prescribed burning and other fuel treatments like machine and hand thinning