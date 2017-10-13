Sonora Homecoming Parade Will Divert Washington Street Traffic

Sonora, CA– Revelers will take over downtown Sonora this afternoon to celebrate Sonora High’s Homecoming.

Several streets will be closed beginning at about 1:15 p.m. and remain shut down until 3 p.m.

Wildcat fans will crowd the streets for their Homecoming Parade at 2:20 p.m.. Students in the Golden Regiment Band will march down Washington Street/Highway 49 and the homecoming court will be escorted in various vehicles. Shop windows in historic downtown Sonora have been decorated with displays of this year’s theme: fairy tales. The four class floats are decorated as Princess and the Pea for the Freshman, Sword in the Stone for Sophomores, Hansel and Gretel for the Juniors, and the Senior’s float has a Jack and the Bean Stalk theme.

Following the parade the Golden Regiment Band will perform several songs in Courthouse Park. The band is celebrating 35 years. (Photos of the band, homecoming court, cheerleaders and football players will be posted with this news story immediately following the parade.)

Sonora Police provide these parade details:

Washington Street (SR 49) will be closed to all traffic between Snell Street and Church Street from approx. 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm. In addition, School Street will be closed from approx. 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm for parade staging purposes.

The parade will leave Sonora High School and enter Snell Street from School Street. It will travel south on Snell Street and onto Washington Street. From Washington Street, it will then turn right onto Stockton Road, right again onto South Green Street and end at Courthouse Park.

Following the parade, the Golden Regiment Band will perform in Courthouse Park for approx. 15 minutes. During the band’s performance, Green Street will be closed between Bradford and Yaney streets. There will be no parking allowed on Green Street between Yaney Street and Stockton Road during the parade. These areas will be posted with “No Parking” signs.

If you are going to be in the downtown area during this time, the Sonora Police Department is asking you plan ahead and use alternate routes. Drivers are asked to be patient, as traffic flow will be extremely slow and congested in the downtown area before, during, and after the parade.

