Spike Strips Use To Stop Chase In Amador County

ACSO at arrest scene -- ACSO photo View Photo

Jackson, CA – A Pioneer man led law enforcement on a chase that, when it ended, police made a surprising discovery.

An Amador County Sheriff’s deputy recently patrolling the area of Coal Mine Road in Ione attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the driver hit the gas instead. That led to a ten-mile chase with erratic driving that ended when the Jackson Police Department deployed spike strips on Stony Creek Road in Jackson, near Argonaut High School. The driver, 44-year-old Thomas Trehearne of Pioneer, continued for about one more mile before pulling over into the driveway of a residence and giving himself up.

A record check showed Trehearne was on parole, but he had removed his ankle monitor to avoid detection that he had left his residence. He was taken into custody without incident for felony evading, resisting arrest, and violating the terms of his supervision.