Fire Destroys Trailer In Amador County

Trailer fire in Amador County -- AFPD photo View Photos

Amador County, CA – Flames ripped through a trailer yesterday evening in the Pine Grove area of Amador County, northwest of Glencoe.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Thursday, January 25, on Quail Court off Clinton Bar Road, north of Highway 26. The Amador Fire Protection District (AFPD) reported that when firefighters arrived on the scene, flames and smoke were pouring out of the windows of the trailer.

It took crews a little over an hour to knock down the blaze. No injuries were reported. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.