Activity at Oak Hills Apartments Enlarge

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to stay away from the Oak Hills Apartments on Preston Lane in Jamestown.

The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a disturbance at the location this morning, and a person is currently barricaded inside. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

