Amador County Hospice Patient Get Final Wish

Guthrie gets her wish to interact with a horse one last time. View Photos

Amador County, CA — Feliz Guthrie, a passionate horse rider and lover, was granted a heartwarming last wish by the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras and Gold Quartz Senior Retirement Home. Kitten Chapman, a hospice volunteer, played a pivotal role in bringing her beloved horse to the retirement home. Feliz’s riding days were cut short due to her advancing disease process, but her fervent wish to see and interact with a horse one final time was realized.

“Our commitment goes beyond traditional care. It’s about understanding the individual, their passions, and ensuring that their final days are filled with moments of joy, connection, and love. Feliz’s reunion with the horse is a testament to this holistic approach we hold dear,” shared Executive Director for Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Samantha Lukow.

Feliz has been a pillar of the community, educating generations as a bilingual Spanish and English teacher at Amador High School and enriching the local heritage with her book, “The Last Californian,” set amidst the Gold Rush in picturesque Amador County landscapes. Hospice of Amador and Calaveras is dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive end-of-life care, ensuring that patients and their families receive the support and resources they need during challenging times, regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, call (209) 223-5500.