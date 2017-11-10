Drift Smoke Hits Mother Lode

Drift Smoke Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Many residents of the Mother Lode are breathing in smoke today, and it is due to the wildfires burning in other areas of northern California.

This morning the Calaveras County Public Health Office put out a list of precautionary measures related to the smoke, especially for sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, infants, children and pregnant women. The air quality has reached “unhealthy levels” in some of the lower elevation communities.

– Minimize or stop outdoor activities, especially exercise

– Stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible

-Do not run fans that bring smoky outdoor air inside – examples include swamp coolers, whole-house fans, and fresh air ventilation systems

– Run your air-conditioner only if it does not bring smoke in from the outdoors. Change the standard air conditioner filter to a medium or high efficiency filter. If available, use the “re-circulate” or “recycle” setting on the unit

– Do not smoke, vacuum, fry food, or do other things that will create indoor air pollution

– If you have asthma, take your medications and follow your asthma management plan

