Update: Accident Slows Traffic On Mono Way

Update at 11:10am: The CHP has released additional information about a crash that occurred this morning on Mono Way, west of the Junction Shopping Center.

Officer Faustino Pulido reports that 41-year-old Fernando Vasquez of Atwater had legally parked his 2001 Dodge Durango off the eastbound shoulder of Mono Way and was lying across the back seat of the vehicle. For unknown reasons, a 2001 Toyota Tacoma driven by 22-year-old Logen Loren Foster of Tuolumne struck the rear of the Durango and pushed it up onto the sidewalk. The Tacoma then overturned and came to a stop on Mono Way. Vasquez was transported to Adventist Health Sonora to treat a minor injury, and Foster was not injured.

Traffic is again moving freely on Mono Way.

Original story posted at 9:27am: Sonora, CA — There is a vehicle accident impacting traffic on Mono Way in Sonora near the Tuolumne Road intersection.

It is west of the Junction Shopping Center in the vicinity of the nearby car dealerships. The CHP reports that two vehicles have collided. One of which rolled over, blocking the eastbound lane, so it is causing traffic congestion. Be prepared for activity.

