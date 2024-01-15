Calaveras County Sheriff’s Officer Graduates Leadership Course

Calaveras, CA– Sergeant DeAyrian Greaves has successfully graduated from the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute (SLI), a accomplishment celebrated by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The graduation ceremony took place on December 10th, when Sergeant Greaves stood amongst 18 students in her graduating class.

The SLI is a demanding program established by the California Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training. Geared towards enhancing leadership, ethical decision-making, and personal growth among law enforcement supervisors in California, the program employs experiential learning techniques. Initiated in 1988, the eight-month program consists of eight 24-hour sessions totaling 192 hours. Participants are engaged in extensive reading, paper authoring, projects, and presentations.

Sergeant Greaves expressed her perspective on the program, stating, “The training has profoundly helped me to grow. It’s not just about the skills I’ve gained but also about how I can positively impact our community with this knowledge.”

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has expressed confidence that Sergeant Greaves’ leadership will inspire others in the organization to pursue excellence in their professional endeavors. They look forward to the positive impact she will continue to make in her role.