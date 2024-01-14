Limited Roadwork for the Third Week in January

A few road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the Caltrans projects scheduled the week of January 14th to the 20th.

On Highway 12 road striping will impact one of the two lanes with a moving closure from the San Joaquin Calaveras County line to Highway 49. The work is planned Tuesday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 26 from the Camp Seco Turnpike just over one mile to Main Street tree work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled from 8 am to 3 pm on Tuesday.

Caltrans did not release work projects for Tuolumne this week.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.