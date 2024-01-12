Kirk Will Talk About Tuolumne Road Issues, Homelessness, SERAL

Supervisor Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will conclude a five-part series featuring the individual Tuolumne County supervisors.

District Three supervisor, Anaiah Kirk, will be the guest. The region of the county he represents includes areas like Tuolumne and Twain Harte, and communities up the Highway 108 corridor such as Long Barn and Pinecrest.

He will provide an update on issues related to the contentious Tuolumne Road Chip Seal project and what is being done to address issues that have arisen.

Related to Twain Harte, he will talk about a meeting the county is hosting next week to map out a plan for economic development. He will also explain why he opposed a proposal that was okayed by the other supervisors allowing for an overhaul of the Twain Harte Shopping Center.

Some of the other topics will be homelessness initiatives, the SERAL project in the Stanislaus National Forest, and fire insurance.