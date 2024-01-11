Clear
Thursday School And Transit Delays Due To Icy Conditions

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Numerous schools are starting classes late today due to the icy conditions following a storm system that passed through the region.

You can find the full list by clicking here. Make sure to refresh the page throughout the morning as new information comes into the news center.

Tuolumne County Transit reports that some routes are experiencing delays today due to ice. Route 2 is going to begin at the Transit Center at 8:30 am. Route 1 will begin at the Sonora Post Office at 8 am.

More Sierra snow is likely this coming weekend, click here for the latest from the National Weather Service.

There are some small power outages in the Mother Lode this morning. There are 25 customers without electricity in Jamestown. It started at around 10:22 pm and PG&E is projecting full restoration by noon.

