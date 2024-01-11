More Snow For The Sierra Nevada This Weekend

Snow in Arnold Area, Highway 4 View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the central San Joaquin Valley for Friday morning, from 2 AM TO 8 AM. Additionally, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the same region from late Friday night through Saturday morning.

For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as twenty-six degrees are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as twenty-eight degrees are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Finally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, from late Friday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Heavy snow is forecast.

The snow levels on Friday will be between 3,000 to 3,500 feet. This will rise to around 6,000 feet by Saturday night.

Total snow accumulations above the 4,500 foot elevation will range between one to two feet. The heaviest amounts of snow accumulation is expected above 5,000 feet.

Winds could gust as high as fifty mph.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.