Creek Fire Acreage Grows

Stanislaus National Forest, CA — The recent windy weather that blew through the region not only fanned the fire but created more smoke in the skies over the Stanislaus National Forest.
Forest fire officials indicate that the Creek Fire, which was ignited by a lightning strike on September 3rd near the Clear Lake on the Mi-Wok Ranger District in Tuolumne County, has grown by 157 acres to 1,492. There remain 22 fire personnel on duty that have worked to increase the containment from 63 percent to 75. The smoky skies are expected to diminish through the weekend, according to forest fire officials.
Currently soft closures are still in place in these areas:
- Road intersections: 3N29/3N26, 3N01/3N16, 3N29/3N21
- Rock Creek (19E12) and Bell Meadow (20E17) trailheads