Slick Roads Spur Monday School Delays

By B.J. Hansen
Snow Recap - NWS Image

Sonora, CA — It is the first day back to school for many in the Mother Lode following the holidays, and numerous schools are on delayed starts due to slick roads.

Allow extra time when traveling this morning due to black ice. There were numerous spinouts over the weekend. The National Weather Service reports that 14 inches of new snow fell in areas like Dodge Ridge and 17 inches at Bear Valley.

