More Snow On The Way This Week

Snow In Twain Harte View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley through 8 AM Tuesday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-eight degrees are expected for a period of four to six hours between 2 AM PST and 8 AM each morning.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.

Heavy snow is forecast.

The total snow accumulations will range from one foot to a foot-and-a-half.

By late Wednesday, the snow levels will range between 2,000 to 3,000 feet.

The winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Travel may be very difficult with possible travel delays, chain controls, and snow covered roads.

