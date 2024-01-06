Clear
29.7 ° F
Update: Freezing Temperatures

By Mark Truppner
Icicles

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley through 8 AM Tuesday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-six degrees, are likely in the rural areas. Expect freezing temperatures, down to thirty degrees, in the urban areas. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected for a period of four to six hours between 2 AM PST and 8 AM PST each morning.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Cover sensitive, exposed vegetation and bring pets indoors.

