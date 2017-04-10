Supervisors Approve Change To Jail Construction Timeline

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to extend the amount time contractors will have to build the future jail from 18 months to 20 months.

Deputy CAO Maureen Frank noted at Tuesday’s board meeting that it still allows contractors to lock in the current prices for materials, but it gives them some flexibility in the event of an upcoming wet winter weather season.

Contractor bids were initially due back to the county by the end of this week, but that deadline has now been extended until October 24. The county is planning to award a contract on November 7, required state vetting and approval should come by January 8, and a notice for the contractor to proceed on January 15. However, the initial ground and earth work will likely then be postponed until around March 1, and the project should be completed by September of 2020.

The 63,000 sq. ft. facility, with a price tag of $39-million, will be located at the law and justice center site off Old Wards Ferry Road. It will have the capacity to house 240 inmates.

