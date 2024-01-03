Cloudy
41.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Regional Mountain Passes Now Closed For Season

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Mountain Passes

Mountain Passes

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — While initially indicating regional mountain passes could still reopen this season, Caltrans has now made the decision to close them for the winter.

The decision impacts Highway 108 Sonora Pass, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 89 Monitor Pass. Yosemite National Park earlier seasonally closed Highway 120 Tioga Pass.

The action came later than normal this season due to the dry start to the winter. However, precipitation fell last weekend, and again yesterday, prompting the seasonal action.

Once closed for the winter, Caltrans aims to reopen the passes ahead of the busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 