Regional Mountain Passes Now Closed For Season

Sonora, CA — While initially indicating regional mountain passes could still reopen this season, Caltrans has now made the decision to close them for the winter.

The decision impacts Highway 108 Sonora Pass, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 89 Monitor Pass. Yosemite National Park earlier seasonally closed Highway 120 Tioga Pass.

The action came later than normal this season due to the dry start to the winter. However, precipitation fell last weekend, and again yesterday, prompting the seasonal action.

Once closed for the winter, Caltrans aims to reopen the passes ahead of the busy Memorial Day travel weekend.