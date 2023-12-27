Sonora Teen Killed In Highway 132 Crash

Sonora, CA — A 17-year-old girl from Sonora was tragically killed when she was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed on Highway 132 on Tuesday evening.

The solo vehicle crash happened at 7:15 pm west of Zazamora Street. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Lydia Koelzow.

She was in a 2008 Subaru Outback driven by 20-year-old Sebastian Pendergast of La Grange. The CHP reports that he was “driving at a high rate of speed” and “failed to negotiate a turn” in the roadway.

The Subaru crashed into a tree.

Koelzow was pronounced dead by arriving first responders and Pendergast was flown to UC Davis Medical Center to treat “severe injuries.”

The CHP report notes further details surrounding what led to the crash are still under investigation.