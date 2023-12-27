Three Injured In Crash That Closed Highway 108

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some initial details have been released about a crash that closed Highway 108 for about an hour around noontime on Tuesday.

The CHP reports that the three-vehicle incident happened on the highway approximately ½ mile west of Hess Avenue. The vehicles involved were a Ford Explorer driven by 23-year-old Joshua Engle of Modesto, a Ford 150 driven by 61-year-old Michael Kindberg of Hilmar, and a Ford Expedition driven by 70-year-old Sherri Lee of Sonora.

It is not immediately clear what led to the crash, and the CHP indicates that details are still under investigation. Engle was flown to a hospital in Modesto to treat major injuries, Lee was transported to Adventist Health Sonora for minor to moderate injuries and Kindberg reported minor pain but did not require an ambulance.

The highway was closed from lower Mono Way to Peaceful Oak Road during the cleanup effort. Traffic was diverted to Mono Way.