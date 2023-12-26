Update: Multi-Vehicle Crash On Highway 108 Near Hess Avenue

Update at 12:15 pm: The CHP reports that Highway 108 is closed eastbound at lower Mono Way and westbound at Peaceful Oak Road due to the earlier reported multi-vehicle crash. Travelers will need to avoid the area.

Original story posted at noon: Sonora, CA — Officials are on the scene of a crash on Highway 108 near Hess Avenue.

The CHP indicates that three vehicles were involved and an ambulance is responding to the scene. Vehicles are disabled in both the east and west traffic lanes, according to officials, so be prepared for a delay, and travel with caution in the area.