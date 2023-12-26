Angels Camp Man Arrested On Drug And DUI Charges

Items confiscated in San Andreas Bust View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is detailing a recent arrest of an Angels Camp man on drug and firearm-related charges.

57-year-old Alexander Dirienzo was pulled over on Highway 49 in San Andreas and was initially taken into custody for being under the influence of a controlled substance. As the suspect was being detained, California Highway Patrol officers were requested to respond to conduct a further investigation into the matter. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office canine, Titan, was deployed.

Titan successfully alerted law enforcement that there were drugs in the vehicles. Officials located various items including psilocybin mushrooms and methamphetamine, along with a .22 caliber scoped rifle. Dirienzo was arrested and transported to Calaveras County Jail for DUI, possession of narcotics, and firearm-related offenses.

The arrest occurred during the late evening hours.